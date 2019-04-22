BAKOS, Edward Kim
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Edward Kim BAKOS.
It is with great sadness that the family of Edward Kim Bakos announces his passing Monday, April 16, 2019, at the age of 66 years. His enthusiasm for life and his competitive nature defined him as a person and molded those around him. Edward will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 37 years, Nora; his children, Matthew (Gretchen) and William (Anna); and his grandson, Charles. A Funeral Service in memory of Edward will be held Thursday, April 25, 2019, 11 am, at the Brett Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 4810 Central Ave., St Petersburg, FL 33711. Guestbook at
www.brettfuneralhome.net
Thomas J. Brett Funeral Home
4810 Central Avenue
St. Petersburg, FL 33711
(727) 321-3321
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Apr. 22, 2019