KRIKSCIUKAS, Edward J. 61, of Gufport FL and Chicago-land passed away Nov. 5 2019. He was survived by his brother, Joe and wife, Twyla; and his sisters, Aldona Prescott and husband, Jim and Ramona Kriksciukas. He had three grandchildren, Aubrie, McKenzie, and Austin Kriksciukas. He had lots of nieces and nephews who loved their Uncle Eddy. His only son, Jonathan, predeceased him one year ago. Eddy was a retired Lieutenant of the Cicero Fire Dept. He was very dearly loved and will be missed tremendously. God Bless Him.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Nov. 24, 2019