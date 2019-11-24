Edward KRIKSCIUKAS

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Edward KRIKSCIUKAS.
Service Information
National Cremation
4945 East Bay Drive
Clearwater, FL
33764
(727)-536-0494
Obituary
Send Flowers

KRIKSCIUKAS, Edward J. 61, of Gufport FL and Chicago-land passed away Nov. 5 2019. He was survived by his brother, Joe and wife, Twyla; and his sisters, Aldona Prescott and husband, Jim and Ramona Kriksciukas. He had three grandchildren, Aubrie, McKenzie, and Austin Kriksciukas. He had lots of nieces and nephews who loved their Uncle Eddy. His only son, Jonathan, predeceased him one year ago. Eddy was a retired Lieutenant of the Cicero Fire Dept. He was very dearly loved and will be missed tremendously. God Bless Him.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Nov. 24, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details
Clearwater, FL   (727) 536-0494
funeral home direction icon