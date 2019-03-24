REID, Edward L. Jr.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Edward L. REID Jr..
died suddenly at home in Clearwater, FL on February 10, 2019. Born in Philadelphia, PA on January 20, 1936, he graduted from Virginia Union University where he joined Omega Psi Phi. He was a proud Q. He then went on to Temple University to complete his graduate studies. He proudly served in the U.S. Marine Corps. He credits his Marine Corps training for providing him with the discipline and focus to build a successful career in sales and marketing, culminating in his role as National Franchise Sales Director at Lawn Doctor, Inc., from which he retired in 2002. He considered himself a jazz expert and had a music collection and a mind that spanned decades. He loved his music. He leaves behind his wife, best friend and life-long love of 46 plus years, Margaret Reid; his beloved nephew, Josh Scott, and hundreds of people whose lives he touched, changed and forever inspired. A remembrance celebration will be held June 1, 2019 in Atlantic City, NJ. Friends who wish to acknowledge are asked to make a donation in his memory to the Atlantic City Rescue Mission.
(www.acrescuemission.org)
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Mar. 24, 2019