LIEBER, Edward M. "Ed, Eddie, Eddie Spaghetti" 87, of Hendersonville, NC, passed away peacefully Monday morning, January 6, 2020 at Hospice's Elizabeth House. Ed was a loving husband to Vicky Lieber for 23 years. He was a vital man, full of life and humor. Friends and family alike adored him for his wonderful ways. He will be sorely missed by many, but he will live on in the hearts of all who knew him. He was very handy and loved working in his well-equipped workshop. He was a fix-it man, not only for things that needed repairing, but also for human situations. He owned three Stride-Rite shoe stores in Worcester, MA, and loved delighting the children he fitted with his making believe he was "screwing on" their shoes plus many other tricks that kept his young customers laughing. He loved all cars and especially enjoyed his 1929 Model A Ford, driving it around town with a big smile and a toot of the horn that sounded its name, "Aooga"! As he worked on planes when he was in the army during the Korean War, he developed a love of planes, even knowing a plane just by its sound. He was married to his first wife, Arline, for 43 years, and is survived by his four children, their spouses and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He met Vicky at a Bereavement Group, which resulted in them sharing their common stories. Love soon blossomed and this resulted in a wonderful marriage full of good times, love and humor for 23 years. They enjoyed eight years of living in Clearwater and eventually moved to Hendersonville, NC, where they happily resided for 15 years. Thankfully he was able to enjoy a full life, which included an abundance of love, joy, peace, and contentment. There will be a graveside service officiated by Rabbi Gary Klein at Curlew Hills Friday, January 10, at 1pm. Following the service, there will be a Meal of Comfort at Temple Ahavat Shalom's social hall. Please send any donations in Ed's memory to Agudas Israel Congregation, 505 Glasgow Lane, Hendersonville, NC 28739, or to Four Seasons/ Elizabeth House, 511 S. Allen Road, Flat Rock. NC 28731. Please designate Elizabeth House in your donation. David C. Gross Funeral Home, Belcher Road Chapel

