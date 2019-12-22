Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Edward LINEBAUGH. View Sign Service Information Blount & Curry Funeral Home - Macdill Chapel 605 S MACDILL AVE Tampa , FL 33609 (813)-876-2421 Send Flowers Obituary

LINEBAUGH DDS, Edward Jr. passed away Friday, December 6, 2019 at his home surrounded by his wife of 62 years, his children, and his brother-in-law, Victor Alexander. Ed was born in Tampa in 1936 to Laurens E. Linebaugh Sr. and Pearl (Bartlett) Linebaugh, both of Tampa. He met his wife, Janice Alexander, while attending Emory University in Atlanta and married her in 1957, and soon had three children, Edward III, Scott and Kelly. He graduated from Florida Southern College and Virginia Commonwealth University School of Dentistry and then served in the U.S. Air Force. Ed opened his private dental practice in 1964, and provided care to the South Tampa community until his retirement in 2002. He was a longtime member of the Southeast Academy of Prosthodontics and the Florida Dental Association. Ed was an avid fisherman and enjoyed boating with regular trips to Egmont Key and the Florida Keys with his family and friends. He had a deep appreciation for golf with good friends, trekking abroad with his wife, Janice, financial matters, woodworking, and dogs; a life time of great dogs. Ed was preceded in death by his parents, Laurens and Pearl and sister, Laurie Jean Britton. He is survived by his wife, Janice; his three children, Ed (Sandy), Scott (Maria), and Kelly; as well as an extended family of grandchildren, Austin, Bailey, and Michael; brother and sister-in-laws; as well as cousins; nieces; and nephews. Private services will be held at a later date. In lieu of gifts and flowers, please make a donation to Florida Southern or Virginia Commonwealth School of Dentistry. Blount & Curry MacDill

LINEBAUGH DDS, Edward Jr. passed away Friday, December 6, 2019 at his home surrounded by his wife of 62 years, his children, and his brother-in-law, Victor Alexander. Ed was born in Tampa in 1936 to Laurens E. Linebaugh Sr. and Pearl (Bartlett) Linebaugh, both of Tampa. He met his wife, Janice Alexander, while attending Emory University in Atlanta and married her in 1957, and soon had three children, Edward III, Scott and Kelly. He graduated from Florida Southern College and Virginia Commonwealth University School of Dentistry and then served in the U.S. Air Force. Ed opened his private dental practice in 1964, and provided care to the South Tampa community until his retirement in 2002. He was a longtime member of the Southeast Academy of Prosthodontics and the Florida Dental Association. Ed was an avid fisherman and enjoyed boating with regular trips to Egmont Key and the Florida Keys with his family and friends. He had a deep appreciation for golf with good friends, trekking abroad with his wife, Janice, financial matters, woodworking, and dogs; a life time of great dogs. Ed was preceded in death by his parents, Laurens and Pearl and sister, Laurie Jean Britton. He is survived by his wife, Janice; his three children, Ed (Sandy), Scott (Maria), and Kelly; as well as an extended family of grandchildren, Austin, Bailey, and Michael; brother and sister-in-laws; as well as cousins; nieces; and nephews. Private services will be held at a later date. In lieu of gifts and flowers, please make a donation to Florida Southern or Virginia Commonwealth School of Dentistry. Blount & Curry MacDill www.blountcurrymacdill.com Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Dec. 22, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Tampa Bay Times Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close