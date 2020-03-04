Edward LITKE (1926 - 2020)
Obituary
LITKE, Edward H. 94, passed away Feb. 27, 2020, while his devoted wife of 69 years, Alice was at his side. Beloved father to his son, Eddie, daughters, Janice, Theresa, Dolores, (husband, Bill); and grandfather to Austin and Alex. He was a longtime resident of Jersey City and Madeira Beach. A WWII veteran of the US Army, Ed always embraced his Polish heritage. His favorite pastimes were dancing the polkas and watching the sunset on John's Pass. Visitation is at Brett's Funeral Home, March 5, 5-7 pm. Funeral Mass is at St. Jude's Chapel March 6, 1 pm. Information is available at: www.BrettFuneralHome.net
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Mar. 4, 2020
