LYNCH, Edward James passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family's love and prayers, on January 9, 2020. He was 92 years old and lived every moment emphasizing family, faith, and kindness toward others. Born in Brooklyn, NY, on December 9, 1927, he recently entered his eleventh decade, possessing a mastery of history and an appreciation for the spiritual and physical worlds around him. His parents, Edward G. and Elizabeth M. Lynch; and sisters, Veronica Calhoun and Catherine Hochmal, preceded him in death. Ed graduated from St. Michael's High School in Brooklyn, NY, a defining experience for his personal and professional development. Lessons learned he carried through the rest of his life. At 17-years old, he enlisted in the U.S. Army in 1944 to serve in WWII. A beneficiary of the G.I. Bill of Rights, Ed graduated from St. Francis College of Brooklyn in 1950. Yet duty called once again, and he joined the U.S. Army to serve America's interests in the Korean War. He married his "beautiful bride," Carleen Ann McDermott, on May 5, 1956, embarking on a 64-year journey of love, faith and dedication to work and family. Ed spent more than 60 years in the textile industry, working in sales and fabric design for companies including Galey and Lord, Burlington Industries, and was the proud owner of E.J. Lynch and Associates, "Fabrics as You Wish." He is survived by his wife, Carleen; and their three children; sons, Edward J. Lynch II (Nicole), John K. Lynch (Linda) and daughter, Mary Lynch. He adored his eight grandchildren, Phoebe, Jamie and Mackenzie Lynch, Will and Laura Swaringen, and Emily, Brian and Shane Benko. While Ed's life and passion were dedicated to his family, he also served his faith and community well, volunteering in numerous leadership and service roles. At St. William the Abbot RC Church in Seaford, NY, he was a lector, served on the Holy Name Society, Nocturnal Adoration Society, and Religious Education Faculty. He was the basketball coach at St. Williams, delivering not only several championships, but also life lessons for the young men from his faith-based leadership and example. As his children grew, he was president of Chaminade High School's Parent's Club, as well as board member and fundraiser for Chaminade HS. He was also a board member of Our Lady of Mercy Academy in Syosset, NY . A proud veteran of WWII and Korea, Ed was a member of the American Legion and the Veterans of Foreign Wars ( .) Yet his greatest accomplishments and joy came from his unwavering love, faith, and commitment to his wife and family. If luck is a product of hard work, we are, as he would often say, "the luckiest family in the world." A Memorial Mass celebrating his life will be held at Espiritu Santo Catholic Church in Safety Harbor, FL, on Saturday, January 18 at 10:30 am.

Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Jan. 16, 2020

