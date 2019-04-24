|
PERMENTER, Edward Lynn
On Monday, April 1, 2019, Edward Lynn Permenter, loving son and brother and the world's greatest uncle, passed away at the age of 66 in Clearwater, FL. Edward was preceded in death by his father and stepmother, Robert and Veronica; mother, Louise; brother, Mark; grandparents, Mr. and Mrs. Guy Permenter and Mr. and Mrs. Leonard Jackson; and aunts and uncles, Margaret and Robert Simmons and Harold and Mary Permenter. Edward was born March 27, 1953, at Sheppard AFB in Wichita Falls, TX. He is survived by three sisters, Debbie, Donna (Rozann), and Suzan (Stuart); two brothers, Terry (Susan) and Billy; three stepsisters, Diane, Kathy, and Toni; an aunt and uncle, Peggy and Hollis Jackson; and many dear nieces, nephews, and cousins. A graveside service will be held April 27, 2019, 11 am, at Largo Municipal Cemetery, 1232-1298 Jasper Street, Largo, FL 33770. In lieu of flowers, the family request donations be made to Clearwater Audubon Society, P. O. Box 97, Clearwater, FL 33757. clearwateraudobonsociety.org Alife Tribute-Largo
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Apr. 24, 2019