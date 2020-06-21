Edward MANFREDI

MANFREDI, Edward Charles Jr. sunrise September 15, 1947 Brooklyn, NY sunset June 16, 2020 Spring Hill, FL. Edward was predeceased by his parents, Edward Sr. and Helen Manfredi; his sister Lorraine Ficcarra. He was a proud Air Force Veteran and loved to go to his U-Tapao reunions. He loved to play the drums, sing, entertain, golf and work on classic cars. He was very proud of his business Manfredi Air Inc. He is survived by his wife of 33 years, Evelyn; brother, Robert; children, Gina, Lorraine, Steven, Adam, Lisa, Nicole; 15 grandchildren; and many aunts; cousins; nieces; nephews and friends. A gathering of family and friends will be held on Monday June 22, 2020 from 10 am to 12 pm at the Dobies Funeral Home 9944 Hudson Avenue, Hudson, FL. A celebration of Life will follow at 12 pm. Interment at Florida National Cemetery Bushnell will be at 2 pm. Arrangements are under the direction of Dobies Funeral Home Hudson Chapel.



