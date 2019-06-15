PEEBLES, Edward McCrady
95, of St. Petersburg, formerly of Summit, MS, New Orleans, LA, and his native Greenwood, MS, passed peacefully under hospice care June 12, 2019. He is survived by his wife, Nona; daughters, Sarah, Carol, Helen, Nona; sons, Edward, Ernst, Martin; 12 grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and brother, Howell of Crossville, TN. During WWII, Dr. Peebles served as a Staff Sergeant in the US Army Medical Corps, stationed at Camp Myles Standish (Taunton, MA). He earned his B.S. degree from the University of the South (Sewanee, TN) and attended graduate school at Johns Hopkins (Baltimore, MD) and Tulane University (New Orleans, LA), where he earned his doctoral degree in 1954. Dr. Peebles served on the faculty of Tulane Medical School for 36 years, where he specialized in neuroanatomy and human embryology and held various administrative positions, including Director of Student Affairs and Associate Dean. During the 1960s and 70s, he helped several refugee families from Cuba and Vietnam find housing and jobs. No services are to be held at this time. In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to Friends of Boyd Hill Nature Preserve.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on June 15, 2019