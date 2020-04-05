MILLER, Edward Bradford "Brad" 87, of Clearwater, Florida, passed away peacefully at his home March 26, 2020. Preceded in death by his wife, Carol Campbell Miller; parents, Frank and Ann Miller; and brother, John H. Miller; Brad leaves behind stepson, Mark Blinn of Dallas, Texas and mother-in-law, Frances Campbell. Mr. Miller is also survived by Mark's four children; two nieces; and two nephews. Born March 14, 1933 in Brooklyn, NY, to Frank H. and Ann H. Miller, Brad graduated Phi Beta Kappa with a law degree from the University of Virginia in 1958. Moving to Tampa shortly after graduating, Brad practiced law as a partner with Gibbons, Tucker, Miller, Whatley & Stein, P.A. He and his wife, Carol, lived in Carrollwood Village in Tampa for many years where he was a member of St. Paul Catholic Church. After retiring, Brad continued his many interests, international travel, amateur photography, reading and speaking multiple languages, and keeping in touch with dear friends in Dallas. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Interment will be at Sparkman Hillcrest Memorial Park in Dallas. The family suggest that memorials may be made to the University of Virginia, Pinellas County Animal Services, or the .

