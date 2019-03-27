FISHER, Edward Patrick
82, of Treasure Island, passed away March 25, 2019. Edward is survived by his wife of 57 years, Suzanne S. Fisher; his five children, Dawn Murphy (Ted), Edward Fisher Jr., Christopher Fisher, Aimee Platt (Chris), Lisa DeLorey; as well as his eight grandchildren, Spencer, Joshua, Collin, Sean, Jenna, Emma, Ella, and Olivia. A funeral Mass will be celebrated Friday, March 29, 11 am, at the Cathedral of St Jude the Apostle, 5815 5th Avenue N., St. Petersburg, FL. Burial to follow at Calvary Catholic Cemetery. On line memorial and guestbook at:
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Mar. 27, 2019