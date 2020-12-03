1/
Edward SFEIR
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Edward's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
SFEIR, Edward J. Jr. 70, of Tampa passed away peacefully at home from Alzheimer's November 25, 2020. He was born in Buffalo, NY and relocated to Tampa in 1984. He worked as a financial advisor for over 45 years and was very active in the Tampa Carrollwood Rotary. Ed was predeceased by his parents, Edward and Alice Chameli Sfeir and is survived by his loving wife of 49 years, Laraine; son, Edward (Allisun) Sfeir; daughters, Sarah (Nick) Carter and Jenna (Casey) Jordan; six grandchildren, Evan and Sean Sfeir, Andrew and Alyssa Carter, and Nathan and Abigail Jordan; sister, Marsha Sfeir of Toronto, Canada and brother, Kenneth (Katherine) Sfeir of Buffalo, NY. Due to COVID restrictions, services will be private and a celebration of his life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Ed's memory to the Alzheimer's Association, alz.org; St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, StJude.org; or Lifepath Hospice, Pink team www.chaptershealth.org. Blount and Curry Funeral Home Carrollwood

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Tampa Bay Times from Dec. 3 to Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Blount & Curry Funeral Home - Carrollwood
3207 W BEARSS AVE
Tampa, FL 33618
8139682231
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved