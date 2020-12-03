SFEIR, Edward J. Jr. 70, of Tampa passed away peacefully at home from Alzheimer's November 25, 2020. He was born in Buffalo, NY and relocated to Tampa in 1984. He worked as a financial advisor for over 45 years and was very active in the Tampa Carrollwood Rotary. Ed was predeceased by his parents, Edward and Alice Chameli Sfeir and is survived by his loving wife of 49 years, Laraine; son, Edward (Allisun) Sfeir; daughters, Sarah (Nick) Carter and Jenna (Casey) Jordan; six grandchildren, Evan and Sean Sfeir, Andrew and Alyssa Carter, and Nathan and Abigail Jordan; sister, Marsha Sfeir of Toronto, Canada and brother, Kenneth (Katherine) Sfeir of Buffalo, NY. Due to COVID restrictions, services will be private and a celebration of his life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Ed's memory to the Alzheimer's Association
, alz.org
; St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, StJude.org
; or Lifepath Hospice, Pink team www.chaptershealth.org
. Blount and Curry Funeral Home Carrollwood