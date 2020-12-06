SLATTERY, Edward Joseph Jr. age 93, of Belleair, FL captained his final flight on November 29, 2020. This flight touched down where he could meet the Lord, his predeceased son, Eddie, his siblings Shirley Pettit, Pixie O'Connor, Michael Slattery, and his pilot friends that had also "Gone West." He is survived by his beloved wife of nearly 73 years, Nancee; Eight surviving children, Matthew (Donna), Daniel (Sheila), Terry (Jimmy) Sullivan, Steven, Melanie Bautel, Nancee (Bill) Laursen, James (Donna), and Christopher (Keli); 21 grandchildren; and 31 great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews. He also is survived by his brother, Thomas (Nancy) and a sister, Patricia (Dr. Ron) Blackman. A 7th generation Washingtonian, "Eddie Joe" grew up in Washington, DC, attended Gonzaga HS and graduated from Western HS. He then enlisted in the Army Air Corps in 1944 so that he could serve his country and fulfill his dream of becoming a pilot. When World War II ended in 1945, he landed a job with All American Airways (which later became Allegheny Airlines, then US Airways, and now American Airlines). Ed ("Slats") started as a Flight Agent, but was promoted quickly to co-pilot, then captain. He became a well-respected senior pilot with the company until his retirement in 1986. He was involved in many pilot organizations throughout his retirement years including the Quiet Birdmen, Experimental Aircraft Association, and US Air Soaring Eagles (Retired Pilots Organization). Ed was a natural mechanic, who loved working on cars, motorcycles, and airplanes. He owned a few gas stations during his working years and would be there full-time when not flying. These businesses gave him the opportunity to both work on vehicles and to give the neighborhood boys a place to work, learn, and become men. His generous, caring, helpful personality affected literally thousands of people that he encountered. He had a countless number of friends across the United States. He also never passed a hitchhiker without saying: "Hop in." He never passed a broken-down car without stopping and asking: "What seems to be the trouble?" Family always came first for Ed, raising nine children with Nancee. He sometimes would fly back during a working trip just to make a championship ball game or to cheer up a sick child. He was very supportive of his family in all their endeavors. Ed's generosity to others was only exceeded by his love for his family. When Ed realized his final flight was about to embark, he simply wanted to stick a picture-perfect, smooth landing. We are certain he achieved this goal on his most important flight because he never missed a landing in his entire life. He will be dearly missed by his family and friends. The celebration of Ed's life has just begun and his impact on every person he met will resonate for generations. The family would like to thank all the doctors and nurses that cared for Ed. In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to Morton Plant Mease Health Care Foundation and Designated to Cardiology programs - 1200 Druid Rd., S. Clearwater, FL 33756. Services will be at a later date at Belleair Country Club. For online condolences, please visit: www.MossFeasterClearwater.com