Edward SLOMCENSKI
SLOMCENSKI, Edward 77, of Port Richey, FL, passed away on May 22, 2020. He was born in Waterbury, CT to Edward and Ann Slomcenski. Ed grew up in Naugatuck, CT and graduated from the University of Connecticut where he played basketball from 1960 to 1964. He was co-captain during the 1963 to 1964 season when UConn went to the Elite 8 in the NCAA Tournament for the first time. He retired from GTE after 27 years of service. He is survived by his loving wife of 54 years, Marilyn; daughters, Kimberly and Kerri; son, Scott (Corrie); brother, Robert (Nora); a nephew; two nieces, and Josie, Monty and Puma; his fur babies. There will be no formal service at this time. In lieu of flowers, and in honor of the many dogs he raised and loved, donations may be sent to the Angel Fund at Hays Towne Veterinary Hospital in Hudson, FL.

Published in Tampa Bay Times from May 31 to Jun. 1, 2020.
