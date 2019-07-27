Tampa Bay Times Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Moss Feaster Funeral Home and Cremation Services
1320 Main Street
Dunedin, FL 34698
(727) 562-2040
Visitation
Sunday, Jul. 28, 2019
2:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Moss Feaster Funeral Home and Cremation Services
1320 Main Street
Dunedin, FL 34698
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Jul. 29, 2019
11:00 AM
Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church
750 San Salvador
Dunedin, FL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Edward Hughes
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edward T. Hughes

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Edward T. Hughes Obituary
HUGHES, Edward T.

80, of Dunedin, FL., passed, July 25, 2019. Edward and his wife moved to Florida 14 years ago from Long Island, New York. He was President of Dunedin Cares Food Pantry and an active member of Our Lady of Lourdes Parish. Edward is survived by his loving wife of 55 years, Grace; three daughters, Grace (Michael) Sherman, Mary (Keith) Edrehi and Elizabeth (Michael) Separ; brother, Joseph Hughes of New York and eight grandchildren. A Visitation will be held Sunday, July 28 at 2-7 pm at Moss Feaster Funeral Home, 1320 Main Street, Dunedin. The Funeral Mass will be Monday, July 29 at 11 am at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, 750 San Salvador, Dunedin, Florida. In lieu of flowers, Memorial donations may be made to Dunedin Cares, Inc. P.O. Box 1435, Dunedin, FL. 34697.

Moss Feaster Dunedin Chapel
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on July 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Edward's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Moss Feaster Funeral Home and Cremation Services
Download Now