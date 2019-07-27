|
HUGHES, Edward T.
80, of Dunedin, FL., passed, July 25, 2019. Edward and his wife moved to Florida 14 years ago from Long Island, New York. He was President of Dunedin Cares Food Pantry and an active member of Our Lady of Lourdes Parish. Edward is survived by his loving wife of 55 years, Grace; three daughters, Grace (Michael) Sherman, Mary (Keith) Edrehi and Elizabeth (Michael) Separ; brother, Joseph Hughes of New York and eight grandchildren. A Visitation will be held Sunday, July 28 at 2-7 pm at Moss Feaster Funeral Home, 1320 Main Street, Dunedin. The Funeral Mass will be Monday, July 29 at 11 am at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, 750 San Salvador, Dunedin, Florida. In lieu of flowers, Memorial donations may be made to Dunedin Cares, Inc. P.O. Box 1435, Dunedin, FL. 34697.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on July 27, 2019