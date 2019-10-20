Guest Book View Sign Service Information Gonzalez Funeral Home 7209 North Dale Mabry Highway Tampa , FL 33614 (813)-931-1833 Send Flowers Obituary

VARON, Edward "Eddie" 85, a respected and much loved HCC Counselor and South Tampa Little league Coach died Thursday, October 17, 2019 after a long battle with Spinal Stenosis. Ed was born and raised in Ybor city until he went off to The University of Florida in 1950 where he became a forever Gator Fan. He then enlisted in the United States Air Force and received his Honorable Discharge in 1962. After leaving the Air Force, he continued his education at the University of Tampa where he received his Masters in Education. Brandon High School was his first teaching position then onto Plant High School, where he taught what he loved, History. In the early 70's Eddie began his 30 plus year career at Hillsborough Community College as a career counselor. He eventually landed at the Ybor campus (not a half mile from where he was born) where he worked until he retired in 2002. Eddie loved the school but more than that he loved helping individuals better their lives through education. Ed's second love was coaching little league. He began coaching in the mid-60s at the Major John Musgrove Field with the Interbay Little League. He loved the game and some of his proudest moments were on the field with his boys. Eddie was a loving, supportive, caring and spoiling father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. He leaves behind to cherish memories his wife of 38 years, Bonnie Varon; sons, Michael Varon (Barbara), Ronnie Varon and Bobby Varon (DeeAnn); daughters, Cathy Varon (Neil) and Teresa Draughn (Jim); grandchildren, Crystal, Olivia (Joe), Michael, Justin, Sarah, Nathaniel, and Colton; and great-grandsons, Gabriel, Atticus, Gavin, and Archer along with many nieces, nephews, and wonderful friends. A visitation will be held on Saturday, October 26, 2019 from 2-3 pm at Gonzalez Funeral Home with funeral services beginning at 3 pm. Family and friends are encouraged to share a memory of Ed during the services. Arrangements entrusted to Gonzalez Funeral Home.

VARON, Edward "Eddie" 85, a respected and much loved HCC Counselor and South Tampa Little league Coach died Thursday, October 17, 2019 after a long battle with Spinal Stenosis. Ed was born and raised in Ybor city until he went off to The University of Florida in 1950 where he became a forever Gator Fan. He then enlisted in the United States Air Force and received his Honorable Discharge in 1962. After leaving the Air Force, he continued his education at the University of Tampa where he received his Masters in Education. Brandon High School was his first teaching position then onto Plant High School, where he taught what he loved, History. In the early 70's Eddie began his 30 plus year career at Hillsborough Community College as a career counselor. He eventually landed at the Ybor campus (not a half mile from where he was born) where he worked until he retired in 2002. Eddie loved the school but more than that he loved helping individuals better their lives through education. Ed's second love was coaching little league. He began coaching in the mid-60s at the Major John Musgrove Field with the Interbay Little League. He loved the game and some of his proudest moments were on the field with his boys. Eddie was a loving, supportive, caring and spoiling father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. He leaves behind to cherish memories his wife of 38 years, Bonnie Varon; sons, Michael Varon (Barbara), Ronnie Varon and Bobby Varon (DeeAnn); daughters, Cathy Varon (Neil) and Teresa Draughn (Jim); grandchildren, Crystal, Olivia (Joe), Michael, Justin, Sarah, Nathaniel, and Colton; and great-grandsons, Gabriel, Atticus, Gavin, and Archer along with many nieces, nephews, and wonderful friends. A visitation will be held on Saturday, October 26, 2019 from 2-3 pm at Gonzalez Funeral Home with funeral services beginning at 3 pm. Family and friends are encouraged to share a memory of Ed during the services. Arrangements entrusted to Gonzalez Funeral Home. Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Oct. 20, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Tampa Bay Times Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close