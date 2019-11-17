WILLIAMS, Edward 73, of Tampa, passed away November 9, 2019. Edward was U.S. Air Force, Retired. He is survived by his loving wife of 49 years, Brenda D Williams; son, Edward X. Williams; daughter, Candace Williams; five grandchildren, Ashley, Aaron, Allen, Anastacia, and Colin Williams. Family and friends are invited to attend a Celebration of Life ceremony for Edward, 2 pm, Saturday, November 23, 2019 at Blount & Curry West Chapel, 6802 Silvermill Dr., Tampa, where friends may gather at 1 pm. Please view our online guest book at: www.blountcurrywest.com
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Nov. 17, 2019