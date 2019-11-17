Edward WILLIAMS

Guest Book
  • "Condolences to the Williams family. #ForestHillHighSchool"
    - Maejolene Langston
  • "RIP good Buddy, I remember the goo ole days in the Air..."
    - Clarence Langston
Service Information
Blount and Curry Funeral Home Oldsmar West Hillsborough Chapel
6802 SILVERMILL DR
Tampa, FL
33635
(813)-814-4444
Memorial Gathering
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
2:00 PM
Obituary
WILLIAMS, Edward 73, of Tampa, passed away November 9, 2019. Edward was U.S. Air Force, Retired. He is survived by his loving wife of 49 years, Brenda D Williams; son, Edward X. Williams; daughter, Candace Williams; five grandchildren, Ashley, Aaron, Allen, Anastacia, and Colin Williams. Family and friends are invited to attend a Celebration of Life ceremony for Edward, 2 pm, Saturday, November 23, 2019 at Blount & Curry West Chapel, 6802 Silvermill Dr., Tampa, where friends may gather at 1 pm. Please view our online guest book at: www.blountcurrywest.com
