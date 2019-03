WOWAS, Edward III50, of Morganton, NC passed away Saturday, March 23, 2019 at his residence, following a period of declining health. Edward was born April 24, 1968 in Dayton, OH to Edward Wowas Jr. and Patricia Ann Adams Wowas. He was previously employed as a technician with Mellex LLC. Surviving in addition to his parents, are his two children, Edward Wowas IV and Alana Wowas, both of Tennessee; two stepchildren, Joey Sydiar and wife Cheyenne of Morganton and Alexis Sydiar of Tennessee; a sister, Mechelle Wowas-Cappel of Eagle, CO; and half-sister, Tracy Wowas-Alonzo of Clearwater, FL. A memorial service will be held Thursday, March 28, 2019 at 5 pm, in the Chapel of Heritage Funeral Service. The family will receive friends following the service. An online guestbook and obituary is available at www.heritagefuneralservices.com Heritage Funeral Service & Crematory of Valdese is serving the Wowas family.