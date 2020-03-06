WURSTER, Edward J. Sr. of New Port Richey, FL, formerly of Glassboro, died on March 1, 2020. He was the beloved husband of the late Florence (nee Dyer); loving father of Edward J. Wurster Jr. (Elizabeth), Margaret J. Tosco (Roger), Florence H. Eli, and Alfred F. Wurster (Patricia); devoted grandfather of 12 and great-grandfather of 10; dear brother of the late Albert Wurster, Mary Beckett, William Wurster and Rosalie Navarro. He will also be missed by his sister-in-law, Elaine Harkins and many loving nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to his viewing Sunday 46 pm and Monday 910 am at John J. Bryers Funeral Home, 406 Easton Rd., Willow Grove, PA. Mass of Christian Burial is on Monday 10:30 am, St. David Roman Catholic Church, Willow Grove, with Interment at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, Cheltenham, PA. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at: www.egizifuneral.com
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Mar. 6, 2020