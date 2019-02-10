CROCKER, TSgt. Edwin Fenton
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Edwin Fenton USAF (Ret.) CROCKER.
USAF (Ret.)
born January 20, 1923 in Dearborn, Michigan, passed away January 19, 2019 in Largo, FL. Crocker entered the US Army Air Corp in January 1943 and proudly served his country during WWII as an aerial photographer in the B-17, B-25, and B-29s, receiving a Purple Heart, a Bronze Star, and other medals. He served in the Korean War continuing his service as an aerial photographer and was awarded a second Purple Heart. Crocker was in charge of the ROTC Cadet Rifle Teams at both Georgia Tech and the University of Wyoming. Crocker graduated from the University of Tampa in 1965 with an MBA in Industrial Arts and taught for 25 years in Tampa at Buchannan Jr. High and Jefferson High School. He was a Mason of the Shreveport, LA Lodge #432 and a 32nd degree member of the Scottish Rite through Thule, Greenland. Crocker was predeceased by his parents, Edwin P. Crocker and Grace F. Crocker. He is survived by Joan G. Crocker, his wife of 75 years; his daughters, Eddie Warren (Bob) and Tammy Davis (Tom); and grandsons, Louis and Jessie Davis. Burial with full military honors will be held at 10:30, Feb 12, at Bay Pines National Cemetery, St. Petersburg, FL.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Feb. 10, 2019