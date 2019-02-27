KOSTECKA, Edwin
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Edwin KOSTECKA.
age 94, passed away peacefully on February 12, 2019. He was born in Harvey, Illinois, to Thomas and Rose Kostecka. After graduating from high school, he enlisted in the Army and served during World War II as a squad leader within the China Burma India Theater. After his service he came home to work at Allis-Chalmers (for 40 years) and continued to work to keep busy until he retired to Brandon, Florida in 1994. He was preceded in death by his wife of 59 years, Arletta (Lithgow). He is survived by his children, Elton Kostecka, John Kostecka (Kathy), and Gayle Guidash (Troy); and his three granddaughters, Emilie, Riley, and Kirsten. He was known as "Mr. Ed" to his recent caregivers; he loved singing and listening to old time-music, and was rarely seen without his black fedora. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Suncoast Hospice, who helped him be at peace. And lastly, take a moment to sing "Let Me Call You Sweetheart," because he was in love with all of you.
Hillsboro Memorial FH (813) 689-8121
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Feb. 27, 2019