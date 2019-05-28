Tampa Bay Times Obituaries
Curlew Hills Memory Gardens
1750 Curlew Road
Palm Harbor, FL 34683
727-789-2000
Edwin L. Shuman

Edwin L. Shuman Obituary
SHUMAN, Edwin L.

84, of Dunedin, passed away May 26, 2019, at Morton Plant Hospital. He will be greatly missed by his children, Mark (Lisa), Barbara (Alan), Paul (Laurie), and Gary (Jennifer); six grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren. His funeral will be held Tuesday, May 28 at 1 pm at Temple B'nai Israel, followed by interment at Curlew Hills Memory Gardens. Following interment, the family will be receiving guests at Curlew Hills Funeral Home. The family requests that donations be made in Edwin's name to MS Society or Temple B'nai Israel.

Curlew Hills Memory Gardens
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on May 28, 2019
