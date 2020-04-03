MORA, Edwin Milton "Ed" 88, of Gallatin, TN, passed away in his home surrounded by his family on Thursday, March 26, 2020. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather who will be remembered for his sense of humor and storytelling. He was an avid fisherman, salesman, a southern gentleman, and had a dapper sense of style. He was a member of the First United Methodist Church Hendersonville. He is preceded in death by his wife of 44 years, Frances V Mora; parents, Erie Mora and Ruby Fish; and brother, Kenneth Mora. He is survived by his children, Kim (Willie) Acevedo, Kyla (James) Rivera, Kay (Frank) DeGrood, Kathy Merlin, Kenneth (Alisha) Mora; sister, Gloria Whillock; and several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and nephews also survive. Due to health concerns, services are private and restricted to 10 family members at a time. Visitation was held Sunday, March 29 from 10 am until 12 noon at Austin & Bell Funeral Home in Hendersonville, TN. A graveside service will take place on Friday, April 3 at 1 pm at Trinity Memorial Gardens in New Port Richey, FL so he can be buried next to his beloved wife, Frances. Memorial contributions may be made to First United Methodist Church of Hendersonville at 217 E Main St., Hendersonville, TN 37075, or at https://hfumc.org/give, or to the Land O' Lakes United Methodist Church at 6209 Land O Lakes Blvd, Land O' Lakes, FL 34638, or at https://www.lolumc.org/. You may view the obituary or offer your condolences online at www.austinandbell.com. The family has entrusted services to Austin & Bell Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 104 Sanders Ferry Road, Hendersonville, TN. 615-822-4442.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Apr. 3, 2020