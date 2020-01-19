Tampa Bay Times Obituaries
NIZZA, Edwin Joseph 85, of Tampa, passed away Sunday, January 12, 2020. He was born August 20, 1934 in Rome, New York. Edwin was a veteran of the United States Army, and attended St. Johns Presbyterian church. He is survived by loving wife of 62 years, Barbara Nizza; and cousins, Donald Rodriguez, Betty Spoto, Janice Diaz, and Reggie Cheaves. The family would like to thank the staff of Hospice for their excellent care, and all who have called and visited to express their condolences. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in memory of Edwin Joseph Nizza are suggested to: LifePath Hospice: https://www.chaptershealth.org/give/ or St. Johns Presbyterian Church, 4120 N. MacDill Ave., Tampa, FL 33607. Services will be held at a later date. Boza & Roel Funeral Home
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Jan. 19, 2020
