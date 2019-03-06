PEDIGO, Edwin
of Tampa, transitioned to a better place on March 2, 2019. He retired at the age of 81 from Enterprise-Rent a Car after 19 dedicated years. He was a car fanatic from childhood to his last breath. Friends of Bill W helped him enjoy 42 years of sobriety. He leaves loving and cherished memories to his wife, children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, siblings, and other relatives. Family and friends will hold a celebration of life at 1:30 pm, March 23, 2019 at the Northwest YMCA. Memorial donations may be made to Tri County Central Office, Inc. Blount & Curry West Chapel is in charge of arrangements. Please view and sign our online guest book at:
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Mar. 6, 2019