WHITTEN, Edythe Duncan "Edy" 91, was the mother of Randy and wife of V.E. (Buddy) and has joined them in Heaven on August 23, 2019, in Inverness, FL. Edy was born in Wachula, Florida on June 8, 1928. She was a resident of Tampa for many years. Edy was employed by Hillsborough County School Board as a High School English teacher and finished her career as a Librarian. After retiring, Edy and Buddy moved to Blairsville, GA in 1987, where she resided until 2018. Her life was full and she loved to travel. She visited all of the 50 states and many countries abroad. She also loved her Lord and was a faithful member of the Choestoe Baptist Church in Blairsville. She is survived by her precious family members: nieces, Kathryn Hancock, Christy Solomon (Ron), Janice Johnson (Tom), and Julie Taylor (Mike); nephews, Donald Messer, Mitchell Duncan (Marian), and Wayne Mulling (Kim); 11 great-nieces and nephews; 19 great-great-nieces and nephews; brother-in-law, Levi Branch; and many cousins who have kept our family close in love. Also surviving are "special" people, the angels on Earth, Junior and Jerri Brown, who were considered just as close as family themselves. The Celebration of Life for Edy will be held September 14, at the Choestoe Baptist Church in Blairsville. Visitation will be from 11-11:30 am. Services will begin at 11:30. All are welcome to attend.

