SWARTSEL, E.F. "Eddie" 91, of Holiday, was born Aug. 16, 1928, in Howey-In-The-Hills, Florida, and passed away March 6, 2020, at home in Bailey's Bluff. He moved to Elfers at the age of 5, after brief stays in Lake Wales and Tarpon Springs. His family had moved to West Pasco County from Kansas in 1913 after buying 40 acres on SR 54 from a traveling land salesman who convinced them that the land was perfect for planting citrus groves. After buying numerous properties and planting citrus, as well as managing groves for others, the last grove was sold for development in the early 1980s. Eddie was involved in numerous civic organizations during his working career and was once elected as the Chamber's Citizen of the Year in the 60s. He, along with his brother Dale, were some of Pasco's earliest residential developers when the population boom first began in Pasco County. He loved to fish and was an avid hunter until just a few years ago. He met the love of his life, Majel, while on a blind date in high school, he at Gulf High and she at Tarpon Springs High. They married June 26, 1949, after his graduation from the University of Florida, spending 69 wonderful years together until Majel's death March 5, 2019, just one year, one day, and one hour earlier. Eddie just couldn't wait to see her again. They produced two sons, Mark and Matt, and one daughter, Elaine. Their family included seven grandchildren, Hunter, Forrest and Fischer (Mark), Justin and Erin (Matt), and Ryan and Patrick (Elaine), along with six great-grandchildren. Eddie was predeceased by all his siblings, Ross, Maxine, and Dale. All of his children will attest to the fact that he never disciplined them; he let Majel handle that chore which she did with earnest, and they all turned out for the better as a result. Eddie was a respected businessman by all and a loyal friend to many. He will be truly missed. Dobies FH/Congress
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Mar. 13, 2020