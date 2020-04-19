Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Eftihia SOROLIS. View Sign Service Information Blount & Curry Funeral Home - Macdill Chapel 605 S MACDILL AVE Tampa , FL 33609 (813)-876-2421 Send Flowers Obituary

SOROLIS, Eftihia M. "Effie" 93, of Tampa, passed away at her home April 16, 2020. Effie moved to Tampa in August 1972, where she became Chief of Occupational Therapy for the newly opened James A. Haley Veteran's Administration Hospital until her retirement in 1986. She was busier in retirement than ever before, enjoying bridge, travel, exercise, the arts and volunteering at Church and with the Tampa Women's Club. She was preceded in death by her husband, Daniel Sorolis; her parents, Maria and James Malavazos; and her brother, Dino Malavazos. Effie is survived by her daughters, Maria Sorolis and Sophia Sorolis (Carlos Frey); and the five grandchildren she adored, Kyra Frey, Alena Frey, Adrian Sorolis, James England and Ana England. A service will be held at St. John the Baptist Greek Orthodox Church at 12 pm, Tuesday April 21, 2020, followed by interment at Myrtle Hill Memorial Park. Due to current restrictions, the funeral service and burial will be private. The family will host a Memorial and Celebration of Life at later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in her memory to St. John the Baptist Greek Orthodox Church or to the . The family especially wants to thank Effie's friends and neighbors, Cathy Loftus and Luisa Cisneros, without whose sacrificial love and care, Effie's well-known independence would have been impossible to maintain. In addition, the family thanks the many kind caregivers who became like family, chiefly Mary Larkin, Chicquita Martin and Rita Bedran. Please visit her online guestbook at

