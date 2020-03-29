BRADY, Eileen Holthaus 93, of St. Petersburg, passed away on March 19, 2020. Eileen was a homemaker, devout Catholic, church organist, avid tennis player, and most importantly, a mother of five children. She was preceded in death by her husband, Lloyd. She is survived by her five children, Maureen, Kathleen, Timothy (Susan), Patrick (Linda), Jeanne (David); and her brother, James Holthaus. She is also survived by her five grandchildren, Ryan (Mason), Christen (Clay), Kalyn (Danny), Nathan (Jeeyoung), Erin, Michael; as well as six great grandchildren. Eileen was a member of Lakewood Country Club, loved the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Tampa Bay Rays. She was the recipient of the Handmaiden of the Lord Award presented to her by St. Raphael's Catholic Church. Her children were the primary source of joy and happiness in her long, full life. A full Memorial Mass will be held for Eileen Brady at St. Raphael's Catholic Church in St. Petersburg at a future date. Anderson McQueen

