Eileen Lanyon
LANYON, Eileen Papariello of St Petersburg, FL soared to Heaven June 29, 2020. She was 69. Eileen was a loving and devoted mother and friend to all. Eileen passed away after a long fight with Alzheimer's and dementia. She was born in Hackensack, New Jersey in September of 1950 to the late Philip and Muriel Papariello. She was the beloved mother to Thomas (Marjory) and Samantha (David); a proud grandmother of Angelique and Jacob. All of these she loved and touched deeply. Eileen worked for AAA Auto Club for many years before retiring in March of 2013. She loved listening, singing and dancing to the Beatles, caring for her cats, and family. Eileen will be missed. A visitation time will be held Monday, July 27, at 9:30 am followed by a memorial service at Memorial Park Funeral Home and Cemetery, 5750 49th Street North, St. Petersburg, FL 33709 and a private interment for family to follow. In lieu of flowers, the family is asking to honor her by donations to Alzheimer's Association or to a local pet rescue. Memorial Park Funeral Home memorialparkfuneralhome.com

Published in Tampa Bay Times on Jul. 22, 2020.
July 22, 2020
My deepest sympathy to the (Papariello) Lanyon Families for the loss of your loved one, Eileen, and pray God gives you comfort, peace and strength.
JW/JKH
