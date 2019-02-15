Eileen O'Brien LEARY

born September 10, 1951 in Brooklyn, NY, passed away February 13, 2019. She moved to Tampa, FL in 1998. She was employed by HSBC and JP Morgan Chase as a project manager/business analyst. Eileen is survived by wife, Karen Hamlett; son, William and wife, Tracy; and grandchildren, Emmett and Maggie. Services will be held Saturday, February 16, 2019 at Brewer & Sons. For service times please visit brewerfuneral.com. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to The Lung Cancer Alliance or Thoracic Oncology Department of MD Anderson Dr. Frank Fossella, Lung Cancer research fund in Houston, TX.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Feb. 15, 2019
