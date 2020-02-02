|
SAMMON, Eileen C. formerly of Palm Harbor, widow of "BJ" Sammon, passed away Jan. 11, 2020, in Lakeland, of natural causes. She was 91. Born June 13, 1928, in Turtle Creek, PA, she was the daughter of Ethel and James Renwick. She coordinated the Pinellas County Library's traveling book program. She was a member of New World Celts, Daughters of Scotia, Scottish American Society, Scottish American Military Society, Dunedin Scottish Games Committee, Order of the Eastern Star and Dunedin Garden Club. She attended Faith Covenant Community church. She is survived by her loving family; children, James O'Connor (Janet) of Audubon, PA, Heather Gordon (Michael) of Lakeland, Kevin O'Connor (Bill Moore) of Bradenton; grandchildren, Kira O'Connor of Brooklyn, NY, Andrew O'Connor of Audubon, Kelsey Black (Daniel) of Philadelphia, Michael Guernsey of Bradenton; and beloved niece, Margaret Wiechmann of Palm Harbor. She was preceded in death by husbands, Lawrence O'Connor, and BJ. The family extends its deep gratitude to Beverly Jackson, Cornerstone Hospice and Dr. Chadi Alkhalil of Watson Clinic. Service will be Saturday, Feb. 8, 1:30 pm, at Faith Covenant Community Church, Palm Harbor. In lieu of flowers, donations are requested to Cornerstone Hospice, and Special Olympics. Arrangements by: Curlew Hills Memory Gardens, Palm Harbor
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Feb. 2, 2020