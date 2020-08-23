1/1
Eileen SCHUTZ
SCHUTZ, Eileen J. RN 73, a longtime resident of Lutz, formerly of Wickliffe, Ohio, died Sunday August 16, 2020 after a long courageous battle with cancer. At home with her husband and children at her side, she slipped away during a summer rain shower, making sure her garden had been watered. Arrangements by Blount & Curry Carrollwood Chapel to be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, Eileen's family suggests donations be made in her name to Southeastern Guide Dogs, Palmetto, FL, the MDS Foundation or other worthy organization of your choosing.

Published in Tampa Bay Times on Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Blount & Curry Funeral Home - Carrollwood
3207 W BEARSS AVE
Tampa, FL 33618
8139682231
