SINKO, Eileen Marie a resident of Gulfport, FL, passed away on May 11, 2020. Eileen was born on January 25, 1959 in Cleveland, Ohio. She was the daughter of Retired Deputy Police Chief of Cleveland Heights, Ohio, John M. Sinko and Helen Marie Sinko, who preceded her in death. She moved to Florida in the 1980s to enjoy the warm weather and the sunny beaches. She married, Donna Bernard and they shared a deeply loving, caring and fulfilling union. Eileen's memory will be cherished by her sisters, Barbara Sinko of Cleveland, OH and Deborah Sinko (Sandra) of Keeseville, NY; her brother-in-law, Victor E. Bernard (Karen) of Murrysville, PA; her sister-in-laws, Denise Bernard, Lois Bernard and Mary Bernard all of St. Petersburg, FL along with her extended family at the Bayfront Hospital Pharmacy Department. The Family would like to thank the Emergency Room Staff and Eileen's Nurses and Team of Doctors, who provided her care and all the Staff at Bayfront Hospital in St. Petersburg, FL for their kind and compassionate care. Due to the COVID-19 Virus a Celebration of Life for Family and friends will be held at a later date. If you like to honor Eileen's memory please make a donation in her name to any Animal Rescue Shelter in your area.

Published in Tampa Bay Times from May 17 to May 18, 2020.
