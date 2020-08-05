Eileen UBILLOS

UBILLOS, Eileen Margaret (Cookingham) left us on July 28, 2020 after a three week battle with Covid-19. She will be remembered as thoughtful, caring and fun. She was born in Schenectady, NY. Lived her first twenty-three years in that area. Later moved to Massachusetts with her late husband, Rocco, and their respective children, where she worked as a newspaper reporter for 25 years covering many field and town hall meeting assignments. She met Peter in 1998. They were soon married in 1999 and honey mooned in France. She is survived by her daughter, Jill Kourafas, husband Chuck; and two grandsons, Will and Owen. Her granddaughter Coranna Ferrezanno and husband, Gennaro; and Eileen's great-granddaughter, Scarlett. Grandson Tyler Sasinowski. Peter's children that Eileen virtually adopted: Pam Rivet and daughters, Alexa, Christine and Catherine. Scott Ubillos, wife Dena, children Emily, Hayes, and Nick Stepson, Alan Heyd, wife, Margorie; and sons, Ari and Brook. Stepdaughter, Susan Blanchette and husband, John; and children, Michael and Melissa. Eileen's step-children from her first marriage are: Karen Vigliante-Cranney and husband, Joe. Michael Vigliante, wife, Maureen; children, Michael, Marissa, Megan, and Mikayla. Rocco Vigliante Jr. & son Brandon. Eileen's sister Maureen (Cookingham) Brooks and sons, Cody, Wyatt, and Austin. Contact family for information on a service to commemorate Eileen.



