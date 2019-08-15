WILLIAMS, Eileen D. 86, of Tampa, FL, died on Thursday, August 8, 2019. She was predeceased by her husband of 48 years, Oliver J. Williams Jr. Eileen was born on April 1, 1933, in Philadelphia, to Sara D. Donnelly and Joseph C. Donnelly, MD. She attended Georgetown Visitation Preparatory School. Eileen was cherished by her family and friends and will be remembered for her generosity, style, and enthusiasm for life. She lived a model life of love and nurturing. Eileen was an active member of Christ the King Catholic Church and a longtime volunteer at the Ronald McDonald House, where she supported families in crisis. For many years, she served meals at a homeless shelter in Tampa, FL. She is survived by her children, Mark (Angela) Williams, Stephen (Julie) Williams, Christine (David) Lee; grandchildren, Lauren, Daylor, Sara, Taylor, Jack, Elle, Blake, Christopher, Patrick; and sister-in-law, Mary Donnelly. Relatives and friends are invited to her Funeral Mass on Friday, August 16, 2019, at 10:30 am at SS Peter & Paul Church 1325 Boot Rd. West Chester, PA 19380. Interment will be at the Calvary Cemetery in West Conshohocken, PA. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Ronald McDonald House, 35 Davis Blvd, Tampa, FL 33606, https://rmhctampabay.org/donate/. Arrangements by: DellaVecchia, Reilly, Smith & Boyd Funeral Home, Inc. West Chester, PA (610) 696-1181 www.DellaFH.com
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Aug. 15, 2019