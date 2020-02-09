|
81, of St. Petersburg, in a spontaneous burst on February 4, 2020, returned from a walk with beloved mini Schnauzer, Poppy, skipped dinner, and instead departed Earth, sans so much as a how do you do. She is survived by her daughters, Sheryl, Janice, and Helen A.S. Popkin; grandsons, Anthony Popkin and Michael Bock; great-grandsons, Ezra and Uriah Popkin, and Gabriel Bock; and Poppy. Elaine was born in Brooklyn, NY to Joseph and Helen Padlon, a save-the-marriage baby with a distaste for destiny, 13 years after her only sibling, Annabelle Crotty d. 2019. A preference for cowgirl outfits over frilly dresses and Shirley Temple curls led to St. Joseph's Academy boarding school from which she graduated salutatorian in 1956, later converting to Judaism, mikvah bath and all. Elaine studied Chemistry at New York University and degreed in accounting from St. Petersburg J.C., worked at Crest Cabinets, Flav-o-Rich, was a census taker, and volunteered at tax time with AARP. As a young mother, her fashion sense eclipsed Mary Tyler Moore, her homemade Purim and Halloween costumes made her kids the envy of plastic-masked children. She raced cars at Sebring, plotted courses for the British Auto Enthusiasts rallies of St. Petersburg, and only ever drove stick. She endured the slings and arrows of her gender and the 1970s gas shortage, hated mornings, loved a bargain, did crosswords in pen, made her yard an exotic jungle inhabited by pink flamingos, and relished the company of her neighbors. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Friends of Strays of St. Petersburg. Service will be at 1:00 p.m. on Sunday, February 9 at Thomas Dobies Funeral Home, 6616 Congress St., New Port Richey.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Feb. 9, 2020