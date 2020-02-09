Tampa Bay Times Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Thomas B. Dobies Funeral Home & Crematory
6616 Congress St
New Port Richey, FL 34653
(727) 841-7555
Service
Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020
1:00 PM
Thomas B. Dobies Funeral Home & Crematory
6616 Congress St
New Port Richey, FL 34653
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Elaine MOLT
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elaine Doris Frances MOLT

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Elaine Doris Frances MOLT Obituary
81, of St. Petersburg, in a spontaneous burst on February 4, 2020, returned from a walk with beloved mini Schnauzer, Poppy, skipped dinner, and instead departed Earth, sans so much as a how do you do. She is survived by her daughters, Sheryl, Janice, and Helen A.S. Popkin; grandsons, Anthony Popkin and Michael Bock; great-grandsons, Ezra and Uriah Popkin, and Gabriel Bock; and Poppy. Elaine was born in Brooklyn, NY to Joseph and Helen Padlon, a save-the-marriage baby with a distaste for destiny, 13 years after her only sibling, Annabelle Crotty d. 2019. A preference for cowgirl outfits over frilly dresses and Shirley Temple curls led to St. Joseph's Academy boarding school from which she graduated salutatorian in 1956, later converting to Judaism, mikvah bath and all. Elaine studied Chemistry at New York University and degreed in accounting from St. Petersburg J.C., worked at Crest Cabinets, Flav-o-Rich, was a census taker, and volunteered at tax time with AARP. As a young mother, her fashion sense eclipsed Mary Tyler Moore, her homemade Purim and Halloween costumes made her kids the envy of plastic-masked children. She raced cars at Sebring, plotted courses for the British Auto Enthusiasts rallies of St. Petersburg, and only ever drove stick. She endured the slings and arrows of her gender and the 1970s gas shortage, hated mornings, loved a bargain, did crosswords in pen, made her yard an exotic jungle inhabited by pink flamingos, and relished the company of her neighbors. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Friends of Strays of St. Petersburg. Service will be at 1:00 p.m. on Sunday, February 9 at Thomas Dobies Funeral Home, 6616 Congress St., New Port Richey.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Feb. 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Elaine's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Thomas B. Dobies Funeral Home & Crematory
Download Now