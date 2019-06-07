Tampa Bay Times Obituaries
Southern Funeral Care
10510 Riverview Drive
Riverview, FL 33578
(813) 671-3121
CHRISTOPHER, Elaine Evelyn Corbett

85, of Brandon, passed away June 4, 2019, with her family by her side. Born to C. John and Maude Corbett, December 2, 1933, in St. Johnsbury, VT, Elaine graduated from St. Johnsbury Academy and received her Bachelor's degree from Boston University and was a member of Gamma Phi Beta Sorority. While a teacher at Plant High School, she met and married the late Ben Christopher in 1961 and together raised two daughters, Susan (Howard) Newman, Orlando; and Jill (Crill) Merryday, Tallahassee and grandchildren, Ben (Maggie), Henry, Rebecca, Hugh, Nancy and Howie completed her family. Elaine was predeceased by her loving husband in 2017. She was a member of New Hope United Methodist church for 58 years, part of the UMW Mary Circle and Friendship Sunday School Class. An avid bridge player, she also had a passion for serving as Meal Coordinator of the Meals on Wheels program for 42 years. Graveside services will be held 12 pm, Saturday, June 8, 2019, at New Hope Cemetery, Brandon. A Memorial Service will follow at 1 pm at New Hope United Methodist Church of Brandon with a reception following in Logan Hall. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Greater Brandon Meals on Wheels Inc., PO Box 6578, Brandon, FL 33508. Please sign guestbook at:

SouthernFuneralCare.com
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on June 7, 2019
