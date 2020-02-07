GARLEY, Elaine Frances Kral joined her Lord on January 24, 2020 at age 89. A native of Minnesota, she and her husband, Cleon 'Coup' Garley, have had a home in Florida since 1980. She was an accountant and secretary for their private real estate and rental business, and was a key component to its successful growth. She was a treasurer on the board of Business and Professional Women's Club which participated in multiple charities and fund raisers to give young women scholarships to join the business world. She was a faithful member of a Lutheran church wherever she lived and raised her children to love and honor Jesus Christ. She loved her dogs, gardening, sewing, reading and being with friends and family. She is preceded in death by her parents, three sisters and her husband. She is survived by her five children, Bruce, Susan, Cheryl, Pam, Robyn, and their spouses; eight grandchildren, and nine great-grandchildren. Elaine was kind, gentle, charming and generous. Her family and extended family and friends loved her so much and have tremendous gratitude that they were so fortunate to be a part of her life. Words cannot express how dearly she will be missed. Dobies Funeral Home in Tarpon Springs is handling the final arrangements. The family asks that memorials be sent to your preferred children's charity.

