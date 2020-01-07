Elaine LAFERRIERE

LAFERRIERE, Elaine L. (Tancrede) 80, of North Smithfield, RI formerly of Mainlands of Tamarac, Pinellas Park, FL, passed away peacefully Saturday, January 4, 2020 at Landmark Medical Center with her loving family by her side. She is the beloved wife of Gerald A. Laferriere Sr. Arrangements are under the direction of Cartier's Funeral Home, 151 So. Main St., Bellingham, MA. For complete obituary and to sign guest book visit: www.cartiersfuneralhome.com
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Jan. 7, 2020
