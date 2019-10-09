Guest Book View Sign Service Information Beach Memorial Chapel 301 COREY AVE St Pete Beach , FL 33706 (727)-360-5577 Prayer Service 6:00 PM Beach Memorial Chapel 301 COREY AVE St Pete Beach , FL 33706 View Map Visitation 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM Beach Memorial Chapel 301 COREY AVE St Pete Beach , FL 33706 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

TATZ, Elaine 81, of St. Petersburg, FL died Friday, October 4, 2019. Elaine was born in Orange, NJ and grew up in Newark, NJ. She graduated from Barringer H.S. At the age of 16, she met the love of her life, Charlie. They were married in 1957. Days after the wedding Charlie had to report to the Army. Shortly after his return they welcomed their first daughter, five years later another daughter. In 1973 they established the Golf Pro Shop, at Ashbrook G.C. in Scotch Plains. She was the shop manager, working along with Charlie, who was the golf professional. They retired in 1991 and permanently moved to Florida. Watching Charlie play in tournaments was her favorite activity. They lived in a golf course condo at Isla Del Sol where they were members until Charlie passed away in January of this year, they were married for 61 years. Elaine was heartbroken, missing Charlie every day. Everyone agreed they had a love like no other. She was battling a couple of illnesses, when finally her body gave out. Elaine was predeceased by her loving husband, Charlie, and her parents, John and Gerda Patrick. She is survived by her two daughters, Charlaine Tatz and Debbie Curtis; her son-in-law, Fred Curtis; and two grandchildren, Charlie Curtis and Kelly Curtis. A gathering of friends for Elaine will be held Friday, October 11, 2019 from 5-7 pm at Beach Memorial Chapel, 301 Corey Ave., St. Pete Beach, FL 33706. A prayer service will begin at 6 pm. A fellowship gathering reception will follow the service. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at

