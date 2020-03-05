YOST, Elaine Marie (Stentz) of Lutz, FL, was surrounded by her family as she peacefully passed away March 2, 2020. Elaine was born in Ohio, December 14, 1938 to Rolland and Elizabeth Stentz. Elaine is survived by her loving husband of 57 years, Harold "Hal" Yost; children, Jeffrey (Kathy) Yost and Lynn (Bob) Householder; grandchildren, Sam and Kathryn Householder; and niece, Lisa Stentz. Elaine's 99 year old aunt, Phyllis Burdick; cousins, Doug (Barb) Stentz, Tom (Phyllis) Stentz, Dan (Carol) Stentz, Craig (Carol) Stentz, and Therese Stentz; were always near to her heart and mind. She was preceded in death by her parents; her beloved brother, Gene Stentz and his wife, Fran; and cousin, Robert Gail Stentz. Elaine's most treasured moments were spending time with family and friends. She enjoyed watching her grandson, Sam, play baseball and her granddaughter, Kathryn, dance. She loved traveling and seeing new sites, a good round of golf, playing a great hand of Bridge or Mexican Train and besting the contestants on Jeopardy. Family and friends are invited to attend a memorial service to be held Wednesday, March 11, 11 am, at Lake Magdalene United Methodist Church, 2902 West Fletcher Avenue, Tampa, FL. A light lunch and fellowship will follow the service. In lieu of flowers, Elaine asked that donations be made to the Florida Cancer Specialist Foundation (fcsf.org), 5985 Silver Falls Run, Suite 210, Lakewood Ranch, FL 34211. Arrangements entrusted to Blount & Curry Funeral Home, Carrollwood Chapel. To leave online condolences, please visit BlountCurryCarrollwood.com
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Mar. 5, 2020