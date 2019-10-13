Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Elba RUILOVA. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

RUILOVA, Elba Sanchez 106, passed peacefully at home October 4, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. A lifelong Tampa resident, she enjoyed a 90-year career as a piano teacher, fostering the love of music in children and adults. She enjoyed traveling, cooking, shopping, casinos, and supporting others with her generosity. She always had tremendous joy for life and a big smile on her face. Elba is prede-ceased by her husband, Frank Ruilova, and brothers, George and Orlando Sanchez. She is survived by her daughters, Chantal Ruilova Hevia and Jenilda Ruilova Gallo; son-in-law, John Gallo; grandchildren, Jennifer and John Gallo, and many loving family members, friends, students, and caregivers. Thank you to Raquel and Lola for the love and care you provided. There will be a Celebration of Life Sunday, October 20, 4 pm at the Friday Morning Musicale, 809 W. Horatio St., Tampa, FL 33606. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Friday Morning Musicale or the Ybor City Museum Society.

