ALDERSON, Eleanor S. (Sassano) 95, of St. Petersburg, died January 26, 2020. She is survived by her daughter, Ann Alderson; grandchildren, Lisa Lesperance and Gregory Lesperance; great-granddaughter, Nora Grace Lesperance, and many loving relatives. Eleanor was born on February 15, 1924 in Butler, PA and was the second of Edna and Peter Sassano's three daughters. Their family moved to St. Petersburg in 1934, and she graduated from St. Petersburg High School in 1941. She met Eddy Alderson at Derby Lane, where his parents raced greyhounds and her parents enjoyed betting, and they married in 1951. Eleanor and Eddy were married for 63 years, until Eddy's passing in 2014. Their twin girls, Ann and Jan, were born in 1955. Eleanor loved playing bridge and spending time with friends at the St. Petersburg Yacht Club, where she and Eddy were members for over 50 years. Eleanor and Eddy traveled the world together, and enjoyed many road trips to Florida Gators football games. Eleanor adored her husband and family, and will be especially remembered for her keen sense of humor. A memorial service to celebrate Eleanor's life will be held this Saturday, February 1 at 2 pm at R. Lee Williams & Son Funeral Home, 3530 49th St. N. The family will receive friends one hour prior. www.rlwilliams.com
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Jan. 31, 2020