Eleanor ARNOLD

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Eleanor ARNOLD.
Obituary
Send Flowers

ARNOLD, Eleanor 96, died on Feb. 29, 2020. She was born on Aug. 9, 1923 in Scranton, PA and came to Florida in 1947. She was a caring, thoughtful, kind, loving, and amazing mother, grandmother, friend, sister, and daughter. She loved to dance, travel, and golf. She lived with her daughter and son-in-law in Illinois and Indiana since 2015. She is survived by her son, Chuck Kaelber; daughter, Karen Flory and husband, Tom; two grandchildren, Jenna and Jack; and a step-son, Mike Arnold and wife, Rita. A Celebration of Life and graveside service at Bay Pines will be held in Florida in June.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Mar. 8, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.