ARNOLD, Eleanor 96, died on Feb. 29, 2020. She was born on Aug. 9, 1923 in Scranton, PA and came to Florida in 1947. She was a caring, thoughtful, kind, loving, and amazing mother, grandmother, friend, sister, and daughter. She loved to dance, travel, and golf. She lived with her daughter and son-in-law in Illinois and Indiana since 2015. She is survived by her son, Chuck Kaelber; daughter, Karen Flory and husband, Tom; two grandchildren, Jenna and Jack; and a step-son, Mike Arnold and wife, Rita. A Celebration of Life and graveside service at Bay Pines will be held in Florida in June.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Mar. 8, 2020