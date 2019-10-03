BADDOUR, Eleanor K. 90, of Tampa, passed away Sunday, September 29, 2019 in her home. She was born in Chesilhurst, NJ. Eleanor was preceded in death by her husband, Col. (Ret.) Robert A. Baddour. She is survived by her children, Eric Baddour and wife Martha Dunn Baddour, Sharyn McChesney, and Teri Mc-Minn; grandchildren, Kevin McChesney and wife Ashley Kemp McChesney, Christopher McChesney and husband Butch Hutchinson, and Jessica Baddour; and great-grandchildren, Liam and Connor McChesney. A Funeral Mass will take place at Christ the King Catholic Church Friday, October 4, 2019 at 10 am. Blount & Curry - MacDill
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Oct. 3, 2019