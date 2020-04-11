DAVIDOV, Eleanor 89, beloved wife of the late Leonard Davidov and companion of the late Alan Samuels passed away April 7, 2020. Born in Washington, DC, she also lived in Maryland and St. Petersburg, Florida. She was the devoted mother of Robin Davidov (Christopher Lerbs), Wendy Kelman (Gary), and Carole Schechner (Richard); loving sister of Martha Miller, Martin Levin (Susan), and Charles Levin (Cindy Flowers). Eleanor was a docent at the Hirshhorn Museum for 30 years. She left a legacy of art appreciation to her five adoring grandchildren and two great-grand-children. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Eckerd College ASPEC Visual Arts Council.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times from Apr. 11 to Apr. 12, 2020