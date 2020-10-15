Eleanor JENKINS

JENKINS, Eleanor (Loder) "Ellie" age 64, passed October 9, 2020 with her devoted husband, Paul; two sons; and brother at her side. Born October 27, 1955 to George William Loder Sr. and Dolores (Trzaska) Loder in Woodbury, NJ, Ellie spent most of her life in Florida and Western North Carolina. Ellie was a founding partner of The Original Crabby Bill's Seafood on Indian Rocks Beach and substantial in the development as an iconic Tampa Bay restaurant. She loved serving her community through the Edneyville Community Lions Club playing Bingo and taking her son, Jakey, to wrestling shows every week. Ellie's greatest joy in life came from family, immediate and extended. Ellie and Paul celebrated their 46th anniversary October 5. She was preceded in death by mother, Dolores; father, Bill; sister, Cookie; brother, George; and brother, John. She is survived by husband, Paul; son, Paul Jr. (Becky); son, Jakey Jenkins; grandson, Jacob; granddaughter, Harper; brother, Matt Loder (Maria); aunt, Evelyn Trzaska; aunt, Rita Peterson; and several nieces, nephews, cousins, in-laws and outlaws.



